A third of destroyed railway bridges repaired in Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 25 May 2023, 13:11

A total of 130 railway structures and a third of all destroyed railway bridges have been repaired in Ukraine over the course of the year.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "We have demonstrated to the whole world that we are capable of rapid recovery even in the face of continuous Russian attacks. We restored 130 artificial structures and a third of all destroyed railway bridges for traffic over the past year. We are working on passive protection of substations, and we see the effectiveness of our work," he said during a discussion on the sidelines of the Brussels Forum.

Details: He added that the top priority of the Ministry of Infrastructure is to implement projects that will bring Ukrainians back home and stabilise the situation in hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. In particular, the priority is to protect critical infrastructure facilities. Over 100 energy facilities have been provided with passive protection.

The authority has also been working on building and repairing housing and restoring transport links to the liberated hromadas.

Efforts are also underway to develop export logistics, in particular, to increase the volume of handling by the Danube ports, as well as to develop road and rail border infrastructure on the western border.

