All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


A third of destroyed railway bridges repaired in Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 25 May 2023, 13:11

A total of 130 railway structures and a third of all destroyed railway bridges have been repaired in Ukraine over the course of the year.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "We have demonstrated to the whole world that we are capable of rapid recovery even in the face of continuous Russian attacks. We restored 130 artificial structures and a third of all destroyed railway bridges for traffic over the past year. We are working on passive protection of substations, and we see the effectiveness of our work," he said during a discussion on the sidelines of the Brussels Forum.

Advertisement:

Details: He added that the top priority of the Ministry of Infrastructure is to implement projects that will bring Ukrainians back home and stabilise the situation in hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. In particular, the priority is to protect critical infrastructure facilities. Over 100 energy facilities have been provided with passive protection.

The authority has also been working on building and repairing housing and restoring transport links to the liberated hromadas.

Efforts are also underway to develop export logistics, in particular, to increase the volume of handling by the Danube ports, as well as to develop road and rail border infrastructure on the western border.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: