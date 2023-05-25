All Sections
Court arrests US$300,804 worth of property of Hola Prystan's occupying administration head

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 14:41
Court arrests US$300,804 worth of property of Hola Prystan's occupying administration head
Hennadii Nedialkov, Screenshot: MOST

The court arrested real estate, transport vehicles and corporate rights of the so-called "head" of the Hola Prystan Occupying Administration in Kherson Oblast of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO)

PGO does not name the collaborator suspected of cooperating with the aggressor state but, according to the reports of the Most ("Bridge") media outlet, the suspect is Hennadii Nedialkov.

The total worth of arrested property of the collaborationist is over 11 million hryvnias [about USD 300 804 – ed.].

"According to the investigation, during the temporary occupation of the Skadovsk district, Nedialkov willingly agreed to cooperate with the aggressor. He became the so-called ‘head’ of the Hola Prystan Occupying Administration.

While ‘in office’, he came to the house of the real deputy of the mayor together with his ‘deputy’ and Russian soldiers in June 2022. Nedialkov demanded the keys to the car belonging to the territorial hromada, and the state registration certificate. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Fearing for her life and the life of her loved ones, the real deputy head of the town complied with the demand. The suspect handed the car over to the members of the occupying administration," the PGO reported.

The court is also considering an indictment act on the fact of collaborationist activity against Nedialkov.

