Finland sends new military aid package worth 109 million euros to Ukraine

Finland has sent the 16th package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes, in particular, anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.

Source: Finland’s Defence Ministry

The cost of the new military aid package is estimated at EUR 109 million.

"Finland continues to support Ukraine together with our international partners. The value of all military aid packages Finland has provided is now 1.1 billion euros," Antti Kaikkonen, Minister of Defence of Finland, said.

For operational reasons and to ensure safe delivery, the Ministry of Defence of Finland did not provide any details regarding the exact content, method, and timing of the aid delivery.

Background: The total amount of military aid to Ukraine from the Netherlands since the start of the full-scale invasion is worth about 1.6 billion euros, and military aid to Ukraine from Poland has exceeded 3 billion euros.

