Head of Pentagon expects training on F-16 for Ukrainian troops to start in next few weeks

Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defence of the US, hopes that the training of the Ukrainian soldiers on the F-16 fighter jets will start in the next few weeks.

Source: Austin during his speech at the online meeting in the Ramstein format, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "And last week, President Biden announced that the United States will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s. We hope this training will begin in the coming weeks," Austin stated.

He stressed that this will facilitate further strengthening and improving the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Forces in the long run.

"And it will complement our short-term and medium-term security agreements. This new joint effort sends a powerful message about our unity and our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense," Austin added.

