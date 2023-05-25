Head of Pentagon expects training on F-16 for Ukrainian troops to start in next few weeks
Lloyd Austin, the Secretary of Defence of the US, hopes that the training of the Ukrainian soldiers on the F-16 fighter jets will start in the next few weeks.
Source: Austin during his speech at the online meeting in the Ramstein format, as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "And last week, President Biden announced that the United States will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation aircraft, including F-16s. We hope this training will begin in the coming weeks," Austin stated.
He stressed that this will facilitate further strengthening and improving the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Forces in the long run.
"And it will complement our short-term and medium-term security agreements. This new joint effort sends a powerful message about our unity and our long-term commitment to Ukraine’s self-defense," Austin added.
Background:
- Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated on 23 May that the training of Ukrainian pilots has started in Poland and some other countries.
- Yet Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of Defence of Poland, argued that the training is still on the planning stage.
- The Netherlands and Denmark are also planning to conduct training of the Ukrainian pilots.
- The Ukrainian pilots will undergo training in F-16 fighter jets at European military bases, the Pentagon stated earlier.
