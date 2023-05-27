All Sections
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 07:41
Russian occupiers burn down a house in Mariupol following a brawl
Russian occupation forces burned down a house in Mariupol. Photo: Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram

A brawl among Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast resulted in a shooting and a residential house going up in flames.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote from Andriushchenko: "Overnight the occupiers ‘celebrated’ the explosions occurring all around Mariupol, in the Tsentralnyi district (Novoselivka) and on the Left Bank (Vechirnii [Evening] Market neighbourhood), in their usual manner: there was gunfire, a brawl, and a fire."

Details: According to Andriushchenko, the brawl resulted in a private residential house in the Tsentralnyi (Central) district of Mariupol being burned down.

