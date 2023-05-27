Drones attacked oil refinery in Tver Oblast

Two kamikaze drones attacked an oil refinery in the village of Yerokhino, Tver Oblast, Russia, damaging the roof and walls and breaking windows.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS; Baza on Telegram

Details: The first UAV reportedly appeared at 03:15 and crashed into the building of the oil mill, followed by an explosion that damaged the roof and wall of the building.

The second UAV appeared half an hour later, crashing to the ground and exploding.

There were no casualties, authorities said.

Background: The Yerokhino station serves the Druzhba oil pipeline.

