All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia decided to expel hundreds of German officials from country

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 13:40

Hundreds of German officials will be forced to leave Russia due to Moscow's decision to reduce the number of employees of German institutions in the country.

Source: European Pravda; Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Details: According to the news outlet, to a certain extent, this applies to diplomats but primarily to employees of the education and cultural spheres, such as teachers at a German school in Moscow and employees of the Goethe Institute.

Advertisement:

According to preliminary information, about 350 people should remain.

The German Foreign Ministry refers to the decision taken by the Russian Foreign Ministry in April. It provides for the introduction of an upper limit on the number of personnel of diplomatic missions and German intermediary organisations in Russia.

"This limit, established by Russia since the beginning of June, requires a serious reduction in all areas of our presence in Russia," the German Foreign Ministry said.

Background: Moscow made its decision, probably in response to the German government's attempts to get rid of Russian intelligence officers disguised as diplomats. When a double-digit number of employees left Germany in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced "Berlin's hostile actions" and the consequences.

According to the German Foreign Ministry, a possible reaction from Berlin cannot be ruled out: "As for the upper limit of the Russian presence in Germany, the federal government will ensure that a real balance is achieved in practice."

The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs suspended an expensive major repair project at his ambassador's residence in Moscow due to the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: