All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video showcasing life in destroyed Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 27 May 2023, 15:31
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces post video showcasing life in destroyed Bakhmut
SCREENSHOT

The Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces has posted a video about the everyday life of the operators of the 3rd Special Purpose Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave of the Special Operations Forces.

Source: video posted by press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: The video recorded, in particular, snippets of the regiment’s fire on Russian positions in the almost destroyed buildings of the fortress city [such as the work of a sniper and what probably is a use of a grenade launcher – ed.].

Advertisement:

Despite the extremely difficult conditions, Ukrainian fighters demonstrate the presence of a sense of humour and indomitable spirit, showing that there is a place for morning coffee, a friendly joke or affection for a dog on the front line.

The apocalyptic landscape of the city that is almost wiped off of earth’s face clearly demonstrates what remains of wherever the "Russian world" comes.

 

Background: For six months, the fiercest battles in Bakhmut are ongoing with the Russians, who have superiority in numbers and do not spare "cannon fodder". President Zelenskyy previously confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine control only a small part of the city and noted that Bakhmut has practically been wiped off the face of the earth.

"You have to understand that there is nothing [left]. They [the Russians – ed.] have destroyed everything. Today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts," Zelenskyy said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: