All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Frontline oblasts receive over 40 tons of electricity pylons for restoration work

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 27 May 2023, 17:03

Power engineers of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts received more than 40 tons of electricity pylons for restoration work.  

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine 

It is noted that the corresponding equipment was provided by Poland.

Quote: "The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over another batch of equipment for restoration works to the power engineers of the frontline oblasts. In particular, Zaporizhzhia Distribution System Operators received electricity pylons with a total weight of 21 tons, and Mykolaiv DSOs – with a weight of about 20 tons," the report says.

Advertisement:

In addition, over the past two weeks, 13 aid shipments with a total weight of more than 190 tons have arrived from Poland. Among them, in particular, there are 82 power generators of various capacities.

Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy, also noted that the work of the rescEU logistics hub in Poland, which collects humanitarian aid from all over Europe and quickly transfers it to Ukraine, plays an important role in the aid supply.

In general, since March 2022, Ukraine has received 93 aid shipments from Polish partners with a total weight of more than 1,600 tons.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

For reference: Since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014, the Ukrainian energy system has lost a total of 27 GW of capacity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: