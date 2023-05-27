All Sections
Frontline oblasts receive over 40 tons of electricity pylons for restoration work

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 27 May 2023, 17:03

Power engineers of Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv oblasts received more than 40 tons of electricity pylons for restoration work.  

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine 

It is noted that the corresponding equipment was provided by Poland.

Quote: "The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over another batch of equipment for restoration works to the power engineers of the frontline oblasts. In particular, Zaporizhzhia Distribution System Operators received electricity pylons with a total weight of 21 tons, and Mykolaiv DSOs – with a weight of about 20 tons," the report says.

In addition, over the past two weeks, 13 aid shipments with a total weight of more than 190 tons have arrived from Poland. Among them, in particular, there are 82 power generators of various capacities.

Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy, also noted that the work of the rescEU logistics hub in Poland, which collects humanitarian aid from all over Europe and quickly transfers it to Ukraine, plays an important role in the aid supply.

In general, since March 2022, Ukraine has received 93 aid shipments from Polish partners with a total weight of more than 1,600 tons.

For reference: Since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014, the Ukrainian energy system has lost a total of 27 GW of capacity.

