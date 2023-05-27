All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonian PM: We need Ukraine to be part of NATO and EU

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 23:36

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, has said that in order to achieve the victory of Ukraine and stable peace, Russia must be defeated and return to its borders.

Source: She said this during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which was also attended by her colleagues from Latvia and Lithuania, Krišjānis Kariņš and Ingrida Šimonytė, reports European Pravda 

Quote: "Being a representative of a generation that has not had freedom since the beginning, I understand very well that freedom must be fought for. That is why we are so active in helping Ukraine win," Kallas said.

According to her, Ukraine has proved to the world that it is able to win the war, "if the transatlantic family stands side by side with it."

Advertisement:

The Estonian Prime Minister declared the need to create Europe without grey areas, and this requires a geopolitical European Union and a strong and trustworthy NATO.

"To ensure peace in Europe, we need Ukraine to become a member of the European Union and NATO," Kallas said.

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the Allies were divided over Ukraine's accession to NATO.
  • According to media reports, NATO members are set to offer Ukraine an upgraded relationship format, but any concrete roadmap for accession remains a more distant prospect.
  • Following the summit of Ukraine and Northern European states, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become the next member of NATO after Sweden joins the Alliance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: