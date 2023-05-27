All Sections
Estonian PM: We need Ukraine to be part of NATO and EU

European PravdaSaturday, 27 May 2023, 23:36

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, has said that in order to achieve the victory of Ukraine and stable peace, Russia must be defeated and return to its borders.

Source: She said this during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which was also attended by her colleagues from Latvia and Lithuania, Krišjānis Kariņš and Ingrida Šimonytė, reports European Pravda 

Quote: "Being a representative of a generation that has not had freedom since the beginning, I understand very well that freedom must be fought for. That is why we are so active in helping Ukraine win," Kallas said.

According to her, Ukraine has proved to the world that it is able to win the war, "if the transatlantic family stands side by side with it."

The Estonian Prime Minister declared the need to create Europe without grey areas, and this requires a geopolitical European Union and a strong and trustworthy NATO.

"To ensure peace in Europe, we need Ukraine to become a member of the European Union and NATO," Kallas said.

Background:

  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the Allies were divided over Ukraine's accession to NATO.
  • According to media reports, NATO members are set to offer Ukraine an upgraded relationship format, but any concrete roadmap for accession remains a more distant prospect.
  • Following the summit of Ukraine and Northern European states, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should become the next member of NATO after Sweden joins the Alliance.

