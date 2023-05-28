All Sections
Ukraine receives emergency assistance from Romania's power system on 27 May

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 28 May 2023, 12:05

Ukraine's power system received emergency assistance from Romania's power system to cover the evening peak in consumption from 21:00 to 22:00 on 27 May.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo, the national energy company

Emergency aid is not a commercial import but a situational rapid response measure to balance the power system.

Quote: "The reason for the use of emergency aid was the insufficiency of the total capacity of Ukrainian power plants. Imports from Slovakia were carried out, but they were insignificant in the evening," the statement said.

Details: Ukrenergo adds that emergency assistance from neighbouring countries is possible due to the simultaneous operation of Ukraine's power system with the European power system ENTSO-E.

There is currently enough electricity to cover the needs of consumers, and no exports are being carried out as on 27 May. Imports from Slovakia will run throughout the day, but their volume will be insignificant during the evening peak.

The company urged Ukrainians to use electricity sparingly in the evening.

Ukrenergo also reported that the night-time attack by Russian drones has not dealt any new damage to the energy infrastructure of the main power grids.

Background: The Ukrainian power system has lost a total of 27 GW of capacity since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2014.

