All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine plans to impose sanctions against Iran for 50 years 

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 28 May 2023, 13:05

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada to impose 50-year-long sanctions against Iran.

Source: draft resolution on approval of the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine of 27 May 2023 "On the application of sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against the Islamic Republic of Iran".

According to the document, sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran are applied for a period of 50 years and include a complete ban on trade operations, suspension of transit of resources, flights and transportation in Ukraine and prevention of capital outflow by Iranian residents.

The Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the National Bank and other competent state authorities are to implement and monitor the sanctions. 

Advertisement:

The document also proposes to prohibit any investment in Iran and the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights by residents of Ukraine.

In addition, it is proposed to suspend electronic means of payment (including transfers, settlements and cash withdrawals) issued by residents of the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

The National Bank is also prohibited from registering an international payment system operated by Iran.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Previously:

At a meeting on Tuesday, 25 April, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to submit proposals for the National Security and Defence Council to impose sectoral sanctions on Iran.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol

Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion

Lukashenko: "Ukrainian question" should have been solved in 2014-15

video, mapFreedom of Russia Legion claims it is behind fires in Shebekino, Belgorod Oblast

Zelenskyy on counteroffensive: This isn't a movie, I can't tell you what you'll see, but you'll feel it

Special Operations Forces explain why they helped Ukrainian MP to leave the country

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
21:29
photoCar carrying 4 Russian collaborators explodes near Russian-occupied Melitopol
20:56
Wagner Group chief says Russian Defence Ministry laid mines on Wagner Group fighters' exit routes from Bakhmut
20:55
Traffic banned in part of Belgorod Oblast, Russia
20:40
Court, forgiveness, or compassion. How Ukraine punishes collaborationism and why changes are needed
20:23
Closed bomb shelter in Kyiv: All four detainees served with notice of suspicion
20:22
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is working on initiatives that will strengthen the country and its people
20:19
Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds
20:12
German UAV manufacturer opens centres in Ukraine
19:45
Member of Ukrainian parliament leaves Ukraine for third time since Russia’s full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement: