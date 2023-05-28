All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Soldier and violinist Moisei Bondarenko congratulated the capital on Kyiv Day

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 28 May 2023, 16:09

Every year on the last Sunday of May, Ukraine celebrates Kyiv Day.

Source: In honour of the date, soldier and violinist Moisei Bondarenko has performed the capital's official anthem on Sofiivska Square, UNITED 24 reports.

Quote: "Happy birthday, Kyiv, the bravest city in the world! During its more than 1,500-year history, Kyiv has seen many wars, upheavals and challenges. It passed all of them with dignity," reads the page of the global initiative to support Ukraine.

Advertisement:
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UNITED24 (@u24.gov.ua)

The heartfelt performance of the composition How can I not love you, Kyiv of mine [the official anthem of the city of Kyiv – ed.] was given by the participant of the Cultural Forces of Ukraine, Moisei Bondarenko.

Background:

The violinist is a volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he became a member of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: