Soldier and violinist Moisei Bondarenko congratulated the capital on Kyiv Day

Every year on the last Sunday of May, Ukraine celebrates Kyiv Day.

Source: In honour of the date, soldier and violinist Moisei Bondarenko has performed the capital's official anthem on Sofiivska Square, UNITED 24 reports.

Quote: "Happy birthday, Kyiv, the bravest city in the world! During its more than 1,500-year history, Kyiv has seen many wars, upheavals and challenges. It passed all of them with dignity," reads the page of the global initiative to support Ukraine.

The heartfelt performance of the composition How can I not love you, Kyiv of mine [the official anthem of the city of Kyiv – ed.] was given by the participant of the Cultural Forces of Ukraine, Moisei Bondarenko.

Background:

The violinist is a volunteer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he became a member of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest.

