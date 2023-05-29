Zelenskyy: No one is as effective in using weapons against evil as Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that no one else in the world uses weapons against evil more effectively than Ukrainians.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Details: Zelenskyy added that every Russian attack brings Ukraine and the whole world to the obvious conclusion: Russia wants to go to the end along the path of evil, that is, to its defeat, because evil does not have and cannot have any other outcome but defeat.

Quote: "The world must see that terror is losing. When Patriots [air defence systems – ed.] in the hands of Ukrainians ensure one hundred percent [accuracy in – ed.] downing of any Russian missiles, terror is losing.

When the world increases pressure on Russia, including [with – ed.] sanctions, when the terrorist's isolation grows, when its former partners are ashamed of any closeness with Moscow, terror is losing. And, of course, there is no greater humiliation for a terrorist state than the success of our warriors.

In fact, with our success, our pressure, our Patriots we must and will continue to respond to all manifestations of Russia's evil. And we will destroy this evil. No one else in the world uses weapons against evil more effectively than Ukrainians."

