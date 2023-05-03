All Sections
Lukashenko regime sentences Nexta editor Roman Protasevich to 8 years in prison

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 12:42
photo belta

The Lukashenko regime in Belarus has sentenced opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the NEXTA Telegram channel, to eight years in prison.

Source: Belarusian state publication BelTA

Details: Protasevich was charged with conspiracy to seize power after being detained at Minsk airport on the way to Vilnius.

The regime of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus found Protasevich guilty of "organising mass riots, publicly calling for acts of terrorism, leading extremist groups, slandering and defaming the president [Lukashenko - ed.]" and other crimes.

According to the verdict, his property, including a tripod, headphones and camera lenses, remains confiscated.

Two other suspects in the Nexta case, Yan Rudzik and Stsiapan Putsila, have been sentenced to 19 and 20 years in absentia respectively.

Background:

  • On 23 May 2021, on the instructions of Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus sent a fighter jet to force a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk. Roman Protasevich, the former editor of the opposition telegram channel NEXTA, was on the plane. He and his girlfriend were arrested.
  • If charged with terrorism, Protasevich could face the death penalty in Belarus.
  • His detention caused an international outcry.
  • On 24 May, EU heads of state and government decided to increase the sanctions pressure on self-proclaimed President Lukashenko and ordered a ban on airlines from Belarus using EU airspace for both direct and transit flights. The EU Air Traffic Agency recommended flying around Belarus via the Baltic states.
  • Belarusian state TV channel ONT aired an "interview" with Protasevich, where he supposedly "admitted his guilt" and said that he "feels great". Human rights activists and Protasevich's family believe that he had been tortured.

Advertisement: