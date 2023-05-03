All Sections
Russian attack claims the lives of three power engineers in Kherson Oblast

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 3 May 2023, 14:05
Russian attack claims the lives of three power engineers in Kherson Oblast
On the afternoon of Wednesday 3 May, Russian troops attacked Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast, using multiple-launch rocket systems. The attack killed three employees of the regional power company who were doing repair work.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "In the afternoon, the Russian army attacked Stepanivka. Unfortunately, three people were killed – two at the scene of the attack and one in an ambulance. The victims were employees of the regional power company who were carrying out emergency repairs."

Details: According to Prokudin, the Russians fired from multiple-launch rocket systems.

They also fired on Mykhailivka, Havrylivka and Tyahynka, damaging the homes of local residents. There were no casualties.

A 47-year-old man was killed in an attack on Tokarivka in the yard of his own house.

Prokudin added that over the past two weeks, there has been a noticeable increase in Russian attacks on the region, especially with guided aerial bombs.

