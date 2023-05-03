All Sections
Russia's ex-president calls for elimination of Zelenskyy

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 3 May 2023, 20:09
Russia's ex-president calls for elimination of Zelenskyy
Dmitry Medvedev, Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, has called for the "physical elimination" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: This was how Putin's puppet commented on the events near the Kremlin, which Russian authorities are claiming was attacked by a Ukrainian drone.

Quote: "After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left but the physical elimination of Zelenskyy and his clique. He [Zelenskyy - ed.] is not even necessary to sign an act of unconditional surrender."

Medvedev is known for his odious statements about the war in Ukraine and the political situation in general.

