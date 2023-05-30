All Sections
Air-raid warning issued at Kyiv and number of oblasts: air defence deployed, explosions heard in capital

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 04:50
Air-raid warning issued at Kyiv and number of oblasts: air defence deployed, explosions heard in capital
An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts; air defence forces were operating.

Source: alerts.in.ua

Details: In addition to Kyiv, an air-raid warning was issued in the central and northern oblasts.

In the capital, it was issued at 02:06.

Updated at 02:23. Explosions rang out in Kyiv.

Updated at 02:25. The air defence forces are operating in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The movement of Russian drones was recorded, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Updated at 02:35. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed the explosions in the capital. He urged the city’s residents to stay in shelters.

Updated at 02:37. "Do not film the work of the air defence forces. Remember this," Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, urged the citizens.

Updated at 02:40. Klitschko said that "all services are on their way to the Podilskyi district of the capital".

Updated at 02:45. Emergency services are also on their way to Holosiivskyi district, the mayor of Kyiv said.

Updated at 02:46. Explosions rang out in Kyiv again.

Updated at 02:53. Explosions rang out in the capital again.

Updated at 03:10. Another series of explosions in Kyiv.

Updated at 03:25. Explosions are heard again in the capital.

Updated at 03:27. The air defence forces continue to operate against Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Updated at 04:30. The threat of an air attack remains in the city of Kyiv, and Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Updated at 04:50. All-clear was given throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Advertisement: