All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued at Kyiv and number of oblasts: air defence deployed, explosions heard in capital

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 30 May 2023, 04:50
Air-raid warning issued at Kyiv and number of oblasts: air defence deployed, explosions heard in capital
ALERTS.IN.UA SCREENSHOT

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian oblasts; air defence forces were operating.

Source: alerts.in.ua

Details: In addition to Kyiv, an air-raid warning was issued in the central and northern oblasts.

Advertisement:

In the capital, it was issued at 02:06.

Updated at 02:23. Explosions rang out in Kyiv.

Updated at 02:25. The air defence forces are operating in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. The movement of Russian drones was recorded, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Updated at 02:35. Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed the explosions in the capital. He urged the city’s residents to stay in shelters.

Updated at 02:37. "Do not film the work of the air defence forces. Remember this," Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, urged the citizens.

Updated at 02:40. Klitschko said that "all services are on their way to the Podilskyi district of the capital".

Updated at 02:45. Emergency services are also on their way to Holosiivskyi district, the mayor of Kyiv said.

Updated at 02:46. Explosions rang out in Kyiv again.

Updated at 02:53. Explosions rang out in the capital again.

Updated at 03:10. Another series of explosions in Kyiv.

Updated at 03:25. Explosions are heard again in the capital.

Updated at 03:27. The air defence forces continue to operate against Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported.

Updated at 04:30. The threat of an air attack remains in the city of Kyiv, and Kyiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Updated at 04:50. All-clear was given throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: