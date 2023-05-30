All Sections
Power outages in 7 Ukrainian oblasts due to Russian strikes – Ministry of Energy

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 11:44

The power generated was sufficient to cover the needs of consumers as of 30 May, with dozens of settlements in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts cut off from the grid due to bad weather.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Energy

Details: No hits or damage to power infrastructure facilities were reported in the overnight Russian UAV attack.

Quote: "Meanwhile, the enemy continues to terrorise the contact line and border territories. Six settlements have been cut off from the power supply in Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast, and some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts have also faced power cuts.

Some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts are also suffering power outages caused by previous attacks. Repair crews work wherever the security situation allows."

Details: Power outages have also occurred due to bad weather, with 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 31 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast cut off from the power supply.

The ministry added that the power supply had been resumed for 23,800 consumers over the past 24 hours.

The electricity generation and consumption situation is stable and controlled, as the power generated is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers and there is no shortage in the system.

The volume of gas in Ukrainian storage facilities increased by 26 million cubic metres over the past 24 hours. Natural gas stocks amount to almost 9.5 billion cubic metres.

Advertisement: