All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Andrii Syniavskyi, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 24 May 2024, 21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
HIMARS. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$275 million.

Source: European Pravda, citing Pentagon's press service

Details: This is the fifth security assistance package since the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme for Ukraine and allies was passed in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

Advertisement:

To quote the Pentagon, the new US military aid package includes:

  • Ammunition for HIMARS;
  • 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
  • 60mm mortar rounds;
  • Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;
  • Precision aerial munitions;
  • Small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;
  • Demolitions munitions;
  • Anti-armor mines;
  • Tactical vehicles to recover equipment;
  • Helmets, body armour, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and
  • Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

Background:

  • Earlier, the media released information that the US is preparing a new military assistance package worth US$275 million.
  • Washington announced the transfer of US$6 billion under Ukraine's Security Assistance Initiative, which would be used to pay for long-term contracts with the US defence sector.
  • Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the US has contributed approximately US$51 billion in military aid to Kyiv.
  • Earlier, the US had expressed hope that new US military aid unblocked by Congress would over time help the Armed Forces of Ukraine regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.
  • However, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in the Senate that it is too early to tell whether the supplemental funding provided to Ukraine will have an effect on the battlefield, as this will take time.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
USA
Russian electronic warfare jams part of US weapons in Ukraine – The Washington Post
First group of Ukrainian pilots finishes F-16 training in US
US prepares new military assistance package worth US$275
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: