US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$275 million.

Details: This is the fifth security assistance package since the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) programme for Ukraine and allies was passed in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden.

To quote the Pentagon, the new US military aid package includes:

Ammunition for HIMARS;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

60mm mortar rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Precision aerial munitions;

Small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Demolitions munitions;

Anti-armor mines;

Tactical vehicles to recover equipment;

Helmets, body armour, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

Background:

Earlier, the media released information that the US is preparing a new military assistance package worth US$275 million.

Washington announced the transfer of US$6 billion under Ukraine's Security Assistance Initiative, which would be used to pay for long-term contracts with the US defence sector.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, the US has contributed approximately US$51 billion in military aid to Kyiv.

Earlier, the US had expressed hope that new US military aid unblocked by Congress would over time help the Armed Forces of Ukraine regain the initiative on the battlefield, but a large-scale Ukrainian offensive is unlikely in the near future.

However, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in the Senate that it is too early to tell whether the supplemental funding provided to Ukraine will have an effect on the battlefield, as this will take time.

