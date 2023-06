Occupational "authorities" seize Ukrainian citizens' real estate in Yalta

Russian occupation "authorities" are seizing real estate from Ukrainian citizens in the Crimean city of Yalta who have not obtained Russian citizenship.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "In the temporarily occupied Yalta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Russian occupation authorities are illegally seizing real estate from Ukrainian citizens who did not obtain Russian citizenship during the occupation of the peninsula."

Details: According to the information of the General Staff, the occupiers are moving Russian servicemen into the seized housing.

