Ukraine's government responded to statement of Georgian Prime Minister that Russia's war was "provoked" by Ukrainian movement to NATO

European PravdaWednesday, 31 May 2023, 12:53

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, expressed disappointment over the statements of the Georgian prime minister that the Russian war was allegedly provoked by Ukraine's desire to join NATO, and recalled that until recently, Georgia itself actively sought to join.

Source: European Pravda; Stefanishyna at the Globsec Forum in Bratislava, where Irakli Garibashvili made a statement the day before.

Stefanishyna recalled that quite recently, before the full-scale war, Georgia was even closer to joining NATO than Ukraine.

"It is very disappointing for Ukraine to hear such messages now. We are very sorry for Georgia, which is now in a situation where top government officials can make such statements. We are with the Georgian people. We know there are still great opportunities for transforming and accelerating Georgia's movement along the European path," Olha Stefanishina said.

Irakli Garibashvili, Georgian Prime Minister, said that Ukraine's desire to join NATO is one of the reasons why the Russian Federation launched a full-scale war against it, saying it yesterday in a speech at the same venue as Stefanishyna.

