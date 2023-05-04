SSU detained Russian informer spying on combat aircraft of Ukraine's Armed Forces

The military counter-intelligence of the Security Service detained a Russian informer who was spying on the combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The perpetrator turned out to be a resident of Crimea, who in 2014 supported the Russian invaders and remained on the territory of the temporarily occupied peninsula.

Advertisement:

There he received a passport of Russian citizenship and voluntarily entered the military register of the aggressor country.

Later, a representative of the Russian special service came to him with a "proposal" for secret cooperation.

At the instruction of the aggressor, before the start of the full-scale invasion, the suspect arrived in Mykolaiv Oblast, where his relatives live.

In the territory of the southern region, he was supposed to collect intelligence about the locations and movements of Ukrainian troops."

Details: It is reported that in 2022 the man was mobilised to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this purpose.

Military identity card

Being in the ranks of one of the Ukrainian military units, the offender spied on the movement of combat aircraft and the positions of the Ukrainian air defence system.

He was also interested in information about storage points with ammunition and fuel and lubricants of the Defence Forces.

The SSU employees detained him during the implementation of the mission of the occupiers.

According to the investigation, he passed on the obtained information to the occupiers remotely, through his ex-wife, who lives in Crimea and stays in the view of the Russian special services.

He used an anonymous messenger for communication.

Based on the collected evidence, SSU investigators notified the detainee of suspicion under Art. 114-2-1 of the Criminal Code (unauthorised dissemination of information about the direction, transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, the movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces or other military units in accordance with the laws of Ukraine on military formations).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!