No Kinzhal hypersonic missiles over Kyiv on 4 May – Ukrainian Air Force

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 5 May 2023, 14:32
No Kinzhal hypersonic missiles over Kyiv on 4 May – Ukrainian Air Force
YURII IHNAT. SCREENSHOT

Ukraine's air defence did not shoot down a Russian ballistic missile in the skies over Kyiv on 4 May as this type of missile was not detected in the airspace.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, in an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from Ihnat: "There was a possibility of use [of this type of missile - ed.], but no ballistic missiles have been [detected]."

Background: Earlier, the Defense Express media outlet, after analysing photos of the missile wreckage, suggested that a hypersonic Kh-47 Kinzhal missile had been successfully shot down over Kyiv for the first time in the early hours of 4 May.

Advertisement: