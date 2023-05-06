Ukrainian defenders destroy dozens of pieces of Russian equipment and kill over 500 Russian occupiers in one day
Saturday, 6 May 2023, 08:23
Ukrainian defenders killed 560 Russians and destroyed seven tanks and 14 artillery systems over the course of 5 May.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 193,770 (+560) military personnel
- 3,717 (+7) tanks
- 7,238 (+14) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,992 (+14) artillery systems
- 552 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 306 (+2) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,554 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs
- 947 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 5,936 (+20) vehicles and tankers
- 375 (+2) special vehicles
The data is being confirmed.
