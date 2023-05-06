All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy dozens of pieces of Russian equipment and kill over 500 Russian occupiers in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 May 2023, 08:23
Ukrainian defenders killed 560 Russians and destroyed seven tanks and 14 artillery systems over the course of 5 May.

Ukrainian defenders killed 560 Russians and destroyed seven tanks and 14 artillery systems over the course of 5 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 193,770 (+560) military personnel
  • 3,717 (+7) tanks
  • 7,238 (+14) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,992 (+14)  artillery systems
  • 552 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 306 (+2) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,554 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs
  •  947 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 5,936  (+20) vehicles and tankers
  • 375 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed. 

