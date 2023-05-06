Ukrainian defenders destroy dozens of pieces of Russian equipment and kill over 500 Russian occupiers in one day

Ukrainian defenders killed 560 Russians and destroyed seven tanks and 14 artillery systems over the course of 5 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

193,770 (+560) military personnel

3,717 (+7) tanks

7,238 (+14) armoured combat vehicles

2,992 (+14) artillery systems

552 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

306 (+2) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,554 (+14) operational-tactical UAVs

947 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

5,936 (+20) vehicles and tankers

375 (+2) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!