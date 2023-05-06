Tractor driver in Kharkiv Oblast hits anti-tank mine

Tractor hit an anti-tank nine, photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A tractor driver has been injured as a result of hitting an anti-tank mine in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "On 6 May, a tractor came across an anti-tank mine in a field near the village of Zatyshshia, Kharkiv district.

A 43-year-old tractor driver was injured as a result of the explosion. The victim was hospitalised."

Details: The State Emergency Service once again urged citizens not to drive on unknown or untested dirt roads, as well as not to visit forests, forest strips, and fields, especially those where battles were fought or which were under enemy occupation.

In case of discovery of a suspicious object, it is necessary to report the find by calling 101, 102.

