Zelenskyy congratulates King Charles III: New era of British monarchy begins

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain on their coronation.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Today, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the First Lady of Ukraine are representing our country in the United Kingdom, where the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place.

On behalf of the entire Ukrainian people, I congratulate Their Majesties, true friends of Ukraine, on this historic event that begins a new era of the British monarchy. I wish King Charles III many years of successful reign, and the people of the United Kingdom – prosperity and joint victories with us."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it was an honour to meet with Charles III in London in person.

"I remember our conversation. I remember the [King's] sincere emotion for Ukraine and Ukrainians. And thank you for your support! Thank you to all the British people!" said the president.

Background: On Saturday, the coronation of Charles III took place in London.

