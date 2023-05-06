All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy congratulates King Charles III: New era of British monarchy begins

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 May 2023, 20:05

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Great Britain on their coronation.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "Today, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the First Lady of Ukraine are representing our country in the United Kingdom, where the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place.

On behalf of the entire Ukrainian people, I congratulate Their Majesties, true friends of Ukraine, on this historic event that begins a new era of the British monarchy. I wish King Charles III many years of successful reign, and the people of the United Kingdom – prosperity and joint victories with us."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it was an honour to meet with Charles III in London in person.

"I remember our conversation. I remember the [King's] sincere emotion for Ukraine and Ukrainians. And thank you for your support! Thank you to all the British people!" said the president.

Background: On Saturday, the coronation of Charles III took place in London.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
01:39
Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: