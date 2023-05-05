All Sections
Ukraine's First Lady arrives in London for King Charles III's coronation ceremony

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 5 May 2023, 00:56
PHOTO FROM PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, is visiting the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Source: President's Office; Zelenska on Telegram

Details: Olena Zelenska visited 10 Downing Street at the invitation of Akshata Murthy, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The First Lady of Ukraine thanked the UK for its support to Ukraine, in particular for organising the Eurovision Song Contest together with Ukrainian partners.

"The inability of the winning country to host this competition should be another reminder to the world of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," Zelenska emphasised.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also joined the meeting.

Zelenska extended an invitation to Akshata Murthy to attend the third Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which will be held on 6 September in Kyiv and will be focused on mental health.

At the same time, Murthy emphasised: "We are training your military, but in reality, you are training us. We are learning from Ukraine and Ukrainians how to be so strong and resilient." 

The First Lady of Ukraine and Murthy visited the British Library together after the meeting.

Advertisement: