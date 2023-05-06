Zelenskyy calls on US businesses to invest in Ukraine now

ZELENSKYY DURING A MEETING WITH THE REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE OF UTAH, PHOTO OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on American businesses to actively invest in Ukraine and create new jobs.

Source: Zelenskyy, during a meeting with the delegation of the state of Utah, the president's website reports; Zelenskyy's evening address

Details: On Saturday, the president met with a delegation from Utah, led by the President of the State Senate, Stuart Adams. The delegation also included representatives of business and charitable organisations.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the United States is helping our country at the federal government level and at the level of individual states. The assistance provided includes, among other things, projects to rebuild housing, to help internally displaced persons, and to provide humanitarian support.

"It is important for us to create new jobs. If you can help with this, please do so. This is also a contribution to our victory," the president emphasised, addressing state representatives.

He noted that Ukraine needs the support of private businesses to reconstruct housing, schools and universities destroyed by the aggressor and energy infrastructure destroyed by Russian missiles.

"I urge you to invest in the Ukrainian agricultural industry and the IT sector. Such cooperation will be mutually beneficial," Zelenskyy said.

He separately emphasised that he would welcome the deepening of bilateral cooperation with American business in arms production and the creation of new defence technologies.

"We are open to this. We invite you," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, in the evening address, the president noted that Utah is "one of the strongest states in America".

"We discussed our cooperation, and this is a good example of how a particular state can help [us] protect freedom and people: humanitarian support, assistance in reconstruction, political cooperation. We have enough opportunities to work together for the common interests of Ukrainians and Americans," he said.

