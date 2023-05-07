Russians shell Sumy Oblast: 11 strikes over past day

During the day on 6 May, Russian invaders carried out 11 attacks on border areas of Sumy Oblast, 84 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Attacks from mortars (28 strikes) and barrel artillery (3 strikes) were recorded in Blopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of one of the mortar attacks, a private house caught on fire.

The Russians struck the territory of the Novoslobidska hromada with mortars (12 strikes).

The occupiers fired at the Miropillia hromada from automatic grenade launchers (1 strike).

Velykopysarivka hromada was attacked 27 times with mortars.

In the Znob-Novgorod hromada, shelling was carried out from barrel artillery (9 strikes).

Attacks from mortars (4 strikes) were recorded in the Esman hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!