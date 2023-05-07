All Sections
Russia killed 480 children in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 10:57

More than 1,444 children have been killed or wounded in Ukraine as of the morning of 6 May 2023, as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office 

Details: Since 24 February 2022, 480 children in Ukraine have been killed, and more than 964 have suffered injuries of various degrees of severity.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that these figures are not final, because the counting of wounded children in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories is ongoing.

 
Photo: micheleursi.hotmail.com/Depositphotos

The biggest number of children were affected in:

  • Donetsk Oblast – 455;
  • Kharkiv Oblast – 275;
  • Kyiv Oblast – 128;
  • Kherson Oblast – 96;
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast - 89;
  • Mykolaiv Oblast – 89;
  • Chernihiv Oblast – 70;
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 67;
  • Luhansk Oblast – 66.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that two children in Ukraine were killed on 5 May.

Quote: "A 16-year-old girl died in hospital; she was seriously wounded due to an attack by Russian troops on 29 April in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

A 12-year-old girl was wounded as a result of an airstrike on the city of Hlukhiv, Sumy Oblast," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

Background: Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 11,700 children have been searched for.

