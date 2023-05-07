All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia killed 480 children in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 10:57

More than 1,444 children have been killed or wounded in Ukraine as of the morning of 6 May 2023, as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office 

Details: Since 24 February 2022, 480 children in Ukraine have been killed, and more than 964 have suffered injuries of various degrees of severity.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that these figures are not final, because the counting of wounded children in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories is ongoing.

 
Photo: micheleursi.hotmail.com/Depositphotos

The biggest number of children were affected in:

  • Donetsk Oblast – 455;
  • Kharkiv Oblast – 275;
  • Kyiv Oblast – 128;
  • Kherson Oblast – 96;
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast - 89;
  • Mykolaiv Oblast – 89;
  • Chernihiv Oblast – 70;
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 67;
  • Luhansk Oblast – 66.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that two children in Ukraine were killed on 5 May.

Quote: "A 16-year-old girl died in hospital; she was seriously wounded due to an attack by Russian troops on 29 April in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

A 12-year-old girl was wounded as a result of an airstrike on the city of Hlukhiv, Sumy Oblast," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

Background: Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 11,700 children have been searched for.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: