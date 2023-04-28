All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine

Friday, 28 April 2023, 13:40

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 11,700 children have been searched for.

Another 361 children have been brought back to Ukraine, reports the Prosecutor General's Office.

At the same time, as of the morning of 28 April, 471 children were killed as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, and 952 children were injured of varying severity.

Advertisement:

Most children were injured in:

Donetsk Oblast - 452;

Kharkiv Oblast - 275;

Kyiv Oblast - 128;

Kherson Oblast - 94;

Zaporizhzhia Oblast - 89;

Mykolaiv Oblast - 88;

Chernihiv Oblast- 68;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - 67;

Luhansk Oblast - 66.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Another 401 children, as the National Police state, are reported missing.

As per the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Russia has deported 19,393 Ukrainian children since the beginning of the large-scale war. At the same time, 361 children have been brought back.

It is noted that these data are not final.

"Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the statement said.

Background:
A young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed in a rocket attack on Dnipro on the night of 28 April, and a Russian missile destroyed a high-rise building in Uman, with two young children among the 14 killed.

Earlier, it was reported that about 400 Ukrainian children had already been forcibly handed over to Russian families.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: