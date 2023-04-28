All Sections
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine

Friday, 28 April 2023, 13:40

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 11,700 children have been searched for.

Another 361 children have been brought back to Ukraine, reports the Prosecutor General's Office.

At the same time, as of the morning of 28 April, 471 children were killed as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, and 952 children were injured of varying severity.

Most children were injured in:

Donetsk Oblast - 452;

Kharkiv Oblast - 275;

Kyiv Oblast - 128;

Kherson Oblast - 94;

Zaporizhzhia Oblast - 89;

Mykolaiv Oblast - 88;

Chernihiv Oblast- 68;

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast - 67;

Luhansk Oblast - 66.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Another 401 children, as the National Police state, are reported missing.

As per the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Russia has deported 19,393 Ukrainian children since the beginning of the large-scale war. At the same time, 361 children have been brought back.

It is noted that these data are not final.

"Work is underway to establish them in the areas of hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the statement said.

Background:
A young woman and a 3-year-old child were killed in a rocket attack on Dnipro on the night of 28 April, and a Russian missile destroyed a high-rise building in Uman, with two young children among the 14 killed.

Earlier, it was reported that about 400 Ukrainian children had already been forcibly handed over to Russian families.

