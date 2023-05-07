Russia has no potential for large-scale offensive, but capable of defending – Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, has stated that Russia has no potential to launch a large-scale offensive anywhere in Ukraine.

Source: Budanov in an interview with YahooNews

Quote from Budanov: "As of now, Russia has no military, economic or political potential to attempt a large-scale offensive anywhere in Ukraine."

Details: At the same time, according to the Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, Russia is still capable of conducting serious defence operations, and this is "a problem that Ukraine will have to face."

Budanov also said that Russia is trying to accumulate a certain stockpile of missiles to disrupt the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

