All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Planned provocation: Poland's comment on interception of its aircraft by Russia's Su-35

European PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 14:50

Piotr Müller, spokesperson for the Polish government, has commented on the interception of a Polish border guard aircraft by a Russian fighter jet, saying it was a planned provocation.

Source: Müller on air of Polish Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A government spokesman stressed that "the crew of the Polish aircraft was not injured".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Within the framework of FRONTEX, the EU institution responsible for protecting the EU borders, various types of missions are carried out on the EU's external borders. Representatives of the Polish Border Guard took part in such a mission aimed at monitoring the airspace within Romania," explained Piotr Müller.

Details: The Polish official added that as part of this mission, a situation emerged when one of the Russian fighter jets approached a Polish aircraft.

"It was more of a planned provocation by Russia. We see that Russia is trying to draw the international community’s attention to this type of provocation," he said.

Meanwhile, Paulina Hennig-Kloska from the Poland 2050 political faction suggested that "Russia's provocations are becoming increasingly brazen and more daring".

"In my opinion, this also shows Russia's impotence. They cannot attract public attention with their advances on the front, so they try to do it another way, namely with provocations like this, which are obviously also aimed at NATO members," she said.

Background: On 5 May, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet reportedly performed a dangerous interception of an L410 TURBOLET aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard Service, which was on a scheduled patrol mission under the auspices of Frontex over the Black Sea in international airspace in cooperation with Romanian services.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: