Planned provocation: Poland's comment on interception of its aircraft by Russia's Su-35

European PravdaSunday, 7 May 2023, 14:50

Piotr Müller, spokesperson for the Polish government, has commented on the interception of a Polish border guard aircraft by a Russian fighter jet, saying it was a planned provocation.

Source: Müller on air of Polish Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A government spokesman stressed that "the crew of the Polish aircraft was not injured".

Quote: "Within the framework of FRONTEX, the EU institution responsible for protecting the EU borders, various types of missions are carried out on the EU's external borders. Representatives of the Polish Border Guard took part in such a mission aimed at monitoring the airspace within Romania," explained Piotr Müller.

Details: The Polish official added that as part of this mission, a situation emerged when one of the Russian fighter jets approached a Polish aircraft.

"It was more of a planned provocation by Russia. We see that Russia is trying to draw the international community’s attention to this type of provocation," he said.

Meanwhile, Paulina Hennig-Kloska from the Poland 2050 political faction suggested that "Russia's provocations are becoming increasingly brazen and more daring".

"In my opinion, this also shows Russia's impotence. They cannot attract public attention with their advances on the front, so they try to do it another way, namely with provocations like this, which are obviously also aimed at NATO members," she said.

Background: On 5 May, a Russian Su-35 fighter jet reportedly performed a dangerous interception of an L410 TURBOLET aircraft belonging to the Polish Border Guard Service, which was on a scheduled patrol mission under the auspices of Frontex over the Black Sea in international airspace in cooperation with Romanian services.

