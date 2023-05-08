All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia actively recruits migrants workers from Central Asia for war – UK Intelligence

European PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 09:37

Russia is actively recruiting migrant workers from Central Asia to send them to the war in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence; European Pravda

Details: As the report states, Russian recruiters are visiting mosques and immigration offices to conduct recruitment. At immigration offices, staff who speak Tajik and Uzbek regularly attempt to recruit migrants.

Radio Free Europe reports that recruiters offer sign-up bonuses of US$2,390 and salaries of up to US$4,160 per month. 

Migrants are also offered an accelerated procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship, from six months to one year instead of the usual five years.

These recruits will most likely be sent to the Ukrainian contact lines, where the casualty rate is extremely high, the report states.

The recruitment of migrant workers is part of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s attempts to meet its target of 400,000 volunteers to fight in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Russian authorities are almost certainly aiming to delay any new wave of open mandatory mobilisation for as long as possible to minimise dissatisfaction among Russian citizens.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence stated that the cancellation of events for the so-called Victory Day in Russia’s numerous regions might show an increasing sense of threat among the Russian leadership about recent drone attacks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now

US sees no signs of Wagner retreat from Bakhmut – Politico

Ex-president of Motor Sich company, suspected of collaborations with Russians, asks to be exchanged to Russia

photo, videoJournalist shows fragments of Russian Kinzhal missile shot down in Ukraine

photoAir Force Commander signs HARM missile: message partially censored

Kremlin reacts to Poland renaming Kaliningrad

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 610 invaders and destroy 14 artillery systems in one day
08:10
photoRussians strike Nikopol with artillery fire, damaging 3 private houses
07:45
Russians claim electrical substation was attacked in Kursk Oblast
07:19
Trump refuses to say whether he wishes Ukraine to win
06:47
Russians take 300 Ukrainian people, including children, to Berdiansk in 3 days
05:47
Trump refuses to call Putin a war criminal
04:16
Canada and Latvia to train Ukrainian officers
03:43
Russian units that fled from Bakhmut have been defeated twice now
02:51
Russians take away documents and property from captured state institutions in south of Ukraine
02:16
Black Sea Initiative may be extended for at least 2 more months
All News
Advertisement: