Russia actively recruits migrants workers from Central Asia for war – UK Intelligence

European PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 09:37

Russia is actively recruiting migrant workers from Central Asia to send them to the war in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence; European Pravda

Details: As the report states, Russian recruiters are visiting mosques and immigration offices to conduct recruitment. At immigration offices, staff who speak Tajik and Uzbek regularly attempt to recruit migrants.

Radio Free Europe reports that recruiters offer sign-up bonuses of US$2,390 and salaries of up to US$4,160 per month. 

Migrants are also offered an accelerated procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship, from six months to one year instead of the usual five years.

These recruits will most likely be sent to the Ukrainian contact lines, where the casualty rate is extremely high, the report states.

The recruitment of migrant workers is part of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s attempts to meet its target of 400,000 volunteers to fight in Ukraine.

The Russian authorities are almost certainly aiming to delay any new wave of open mandatory mobilisation for as long as possible to minimise dissatisfaction among Russian citizens.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence stated that the cancellation of events for the so-called Victory Day in Russia’s numerous regions might show an increasing sense of threat among the Russian leadership about recent drone attacks.

