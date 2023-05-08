All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to discuss latest Russian attacks and ammunition supply

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 8 May 2023, 12:53
On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.   

Source: President's website  

Details: The meeting was attended by Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence; Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council; commanders of troops and operational fronts, and Andrii Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office. The meeting was also joined by members of the government, heads of security and law enforcement agencies.

It is reported that the parties heard information about the consequences of recent air attacks by Russian troops and ways to counteract them, and discussed opportunities to enhance the protection of the population and civilian and critical infrastructure.

Reports on the operational situation at the front and the plans of the occupiers for the near future were also heard. The commanders of the operational and strategic groups of troops reported on the course of hostilities in the frontline areas within the responsibility of Khortytsia, Tavriia, Odesa and Pivnich (North) operational and strategic groups of troops.

The parties analysed the state of weapons and ammunition supply for the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as the state of training, manning and equipment provision in the newly created brigades.

A separate report was heard on the supply of artillery ammunition and missiles of all types for the needs of the Ukrainian army this year.

