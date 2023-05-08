Border guards of Ukraine down three drones in one go

The border guards of Ukraine have shot down three UAVs of the Russian occupiers on the Svatove front (Luhansk Oblast).

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "One of border guard units, which executes combat tasks in the East of Ukraine, detected the movement of several UAVs of the occupiers. With the use of anti-drone guns that had proven their efficiency many times, the border guards downed three Russian "birds" in one go."

Details: The State Border Guards Service of Ukraine stated that the Russians continue to actively use drones of different types all along the frontline. Yet the border guards remain alert and counteract the attempts of the occupiers to detect the Ukrainian positions.

