Ukraine and Russia began visiting civilians' detention places by agreement

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 8 May 2023, 17:07
The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights and representatives of the State Duma (the lower chamber of the  Russian Parliament) have started parallel monitoring visits to places of detention of civilians on both sides.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, on Telegram

Quote: "The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights and representatives of the Russian State Duma have started joint activities for monitoring visits to places of detention of civilians on both sides and handing over the basic necessities.

The Russians visited our citizens, a total of 17 people, in places of detention in Luhansk Oblast on 23 April of this year.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, together with the Nadiia non-government organisation, visited and handed over the previously agreed list of essential items to the 17 defendants detained on the territory of Ukraine on 3 May of this year".

Details: Lubinets also posted two videos that testify to the fact of communication and the transfer of aid. Families of the detained Ukrainian prisoners were informed about the visit.

Advertisement: