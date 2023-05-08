All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wagner Group recruits people with Nazi tattoos for war in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 May 2023, 18:49
Wagner Group recruits people with Nazi tattoos for war in Ukraine
screenshot

The Wagner Group recruits mercenaries through the Russian social media VKontakte; and due to the shortage of personnel, drug dealers, citizens hiding from the police, and people with Nazi tattoos are accepted for "work".

Source: video of the Sistemy investigative project 

Quote: "An outstanding conviction for selling drugs, a swastika tattoo, being wanted for robbery – all this will not be an obstacle for those who want to sign a contract with Wagner Group and go to war in Ukraine."

Details: In addition to advertising on regional television, billboards on the street and posted adverts, the Russian social media site VKontakte is actively advertising an invitation to the front line.

The Sistemy project discovered dozens of advertisements targeted at various areas of Russia, and spoke with the Wagner call centre employees.

There are virtual recruitment centres in many areas of the Russian Federation, in occupied Crimea and occupied Donbas.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 

Journalists using different cover stories tried to be recruited into the private military company. It turned out that, although actual messages sent to potential recruits via messengers indicate that people with a criminal record for drug distribution will be rejected, in practice people with such outstanding criminal records, and people hiding from the police, and football hooligans [trained athletes who don't care about football in principle, but who are engaged in organising fights somewhere outside the city so that people don't see it, and later post it all on the Internet – ed.] with Nazi tattoos.

The unsuspecting recruiters also admitted that "Prigozhin's army" in Ukraine is suffering heavy losses.

Why it is important: Russian propaganda claims that they are fighting against neo-Nazis in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: