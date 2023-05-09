UK prepares to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles – WP

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

The UK is likely to send long-range missiles to Kyiv.

Source: The Washington Post, referring to a procurement notice posted on 2 May by the British-led International Fund for Ukraine

Details: The Washington Post reported that in this document, the UK Ministry of Defence asked for "expressions of interest" in the provision of strike capabilities with a range of up to 300 kilometres. They asked for a response within three days.

The Washington Post, citing a British official, writes that no final decision has been made. However, the notice is a significant step towards the UK supplying such munitions. It was also reported that the requested specifications are very likely for air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

The Washington Post recalled that Ukraine has long asked Western countries to provide it with longer-range missiles, arguing that such weapons could change the course of the war by enabling Ukrainian forces to strike Russian command posts, supply lines, ammunition and fuel depots deep inside Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territories in the east of Ukraine.

The Washington Post noted that since Kyiv is preparing to launch a major counteroffensive in the next few weeks, the ability to strike far behind the contact line will help clear the way for a ground offensive by tanks and infantry troops.

It was reported that Storm Shadows can be installed on Soviet-made Ukrainian jets. Such missiles can reach Russian territory. At the same time, Kyiv has promised the West that it will not use donated weapons to strike Russian territory.

The fear that Ukraine will fire missiles at targets in the Russian Federation is a key reason why the US has repeatedly rejected Kyiv's requests for long-range American munitions.

