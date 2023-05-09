Russian diplomats in Warsaw woken up early in morning by sounds of sirens and bombing

Activists of the Euromaidan Warsaw initiative woke Russian diplomats in Warsaw at 06:00 on 9 May with the sound of sirens and bombing.

Source: Euromaidan Warsaw initiative on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The activists unfurled a large banner with the hashtag #russiaisaterroriststate and played sounds resembling air-raid sirens and bombings.

Quote: "06:00, Warsaw. We are outside the house of Russian diplomats. On Victory Day, we wake them up with the sounds they have been using to wake Ukrainians for the past nine years. Wake up, Ruscists [Russians]! Your time has come! We want today's fascists to wake up to the aftermath of their actions," the activists explained the essence of the action.

Details: The activists stressed that they did not want to appeal to the conscience of Russian diplomats but instead wanted them to be expelled from Poland "as they have nothing to do with the civilised world".

Background: People have been protesting for more than 400 days in a row in front of the Russian consulate in the Finnish city of Mariehamn to support Ukraine.

On the morning of 23 February, a central street in London near the Russian embassy was splashed with the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag as a protest against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

