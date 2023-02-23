Huge Ukrainian flag painted on road near Russian embassy in London

On the morning of 23 February, a central London street near the Russian embassy was splashed with the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag as a protest against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Photos posted on social media show that Bayswater Road, near Hyde Park in Kensington, was splashed with blue and yellow paint.

Four people, three men and a woman, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway, the London police have confirmed. They were taken to a police station in West London where they are currently being held. Police say they are investigating the incident.

Demonstrators disrupted traffic in London to paint a huge Ukraine flag on the road in front of the Russian embassy on the eve of the Ukraine war's first anniversary pic.twitter.com/xlSmf4DCms — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2023

The event was organised by the campaign group Led by Donkeys, which said it was done to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Friday.

"Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine. Contrary to what the Russian dictator and his apologists claim, Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that," the group explained.

The campaigners revealed that they created the flag by spilling 170 litres of yellow paint on the eastbound side of the roadway and the same quantity of blue paint on the westbound side. Drivers who were passing by then spread the paint all over the road.

The activists added that the paint was "high-standard, non-toxic, solvent-free, eco-friendly, fast-dry edible paint designed for making road art".

