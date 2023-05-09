Evening and morning missile attacks caused no damage to power plants

The evening and morning missile attacks by the Russians did not cause damage to power plants or backbone networks. At the same time, the attacks caused damage to the distribution networks in the border and contact line areas.

Source: Ukrenergo, the national power company

Quote: "At the same time, due to the Russian attacks, there is damage in the distribution networks in the border and contact line Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, which are constantly suffering from the enemy.

More than 1,200 consumers remain without power in Chernihiv Oblast due to the attack. Power engineers of oblasts’ energy companies are waiting for the military's permission to restore power. Also this morning, consumers in Kherson Oblast were left without power as a result of attacks, although the power supply was restored only yesterday. Power engineers are working to restore it," the state-owned company said.



Details: At the same time, electricity production now fully covers consumption. Thanks to the flood, which is still ongoing, hydroelectric power plants continue to operate actively throughout the day. Wind and solar power plants are also operating seasonally.

Electricity exports to Moldova and Poland continue. There are no imports to Ukraine, Ukrenergo added.



"Active repair work continues at all facilities of the backbone networks damaged by Russian attacks.

The priority is to restore the reliability of energy supply to consumers, which requires significant resources and time," the company concluded.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!