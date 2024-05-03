All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine has right to use UK weapons to strike targets in Russia – UK Foreign Secretary

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 3 May 2024, 05:02
Ukraine has right to use UK weapons to strike targets in Russia – UK Foreign Secretary
David Cameron in Kyiv. Photo: Getty images

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron pledged £3 billion (US$3.74 billion) in annual military aid to Ukraine for "as long as it takes" on Thursday, 2 May, adding that London has not objected to the use of these weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Source: Cameron in an interview with Reuters

Details: Cameron stated that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets on Russian territory and that Kyiv should decide whether to do so.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it's defending itself.

We will give three billion pounds every year for as long as is necessary. We've just really emptied all we can in terms of giving equipment.

Some of that (equipment) is actually arriving in Ukraine today, while I'm here."

More details: Cameron, UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, who only came back to politics a few months ago, met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his second visit to Kyiv as Foreign Secretary.

The UK’s most senior diplomat welcomed the US Congress's allocation of the long-awaited $60 billion aid package, stating: "It's absolutely crucial, not just in terms of the weapons it will bring, but also the boost to morale that it will bring to people here in Ukraine."

However, Cameron did not directly answer a question about his opinion on how the potential re-election of Republican leader Donald Trump to the White House could affect US support for Ukraine, saying "it's not for us to decide who the Americans choose as their president – we will work with whoever that is,". He added that Ukraine's allies’ strategy should be to ensure Ukraine has the upper hand before the elections in the US in November.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKRussiawaraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

NYT finds where Belarus might store Russian nuclear weapons – photos

Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Slovakia's PM for insulting Slovaks who raised money for shells for Ukraine

Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Power engineers double duration of electricity restrictions for industrial consumers

All News
UK
Ukrainian President's Office provides details of Zelenskyy's meeting with Cameron, on private visit to Kyiv
UK intelligence on consequences of Ukrainian attack on airfield in Russia's Kuban
Member of British royal family visits Ukraine for first time since start of full-scale war – photos
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
22:52
Explosions reported at oil depot in temporarily occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast – videos
22:20
White House does not expect serious breakthroughs from Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast
21:35
Zelenskyy: Additional Ukrainian forces sent to Kharkiv fronts
21:21
€3 billion in profits from Russian assets is "almost nothing" – Ukraine's Justice Minister
21:14
Zelenskyy: Heavy fighting reported across entire frontline by Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:00
Canada provides over US$55 million to Germany's air defence for Ukraine initiative
20:54
Zelenskyy personally invites Argentinian president to Peace Summit
20:39
Ukrainska Pravda and Media Development Foundation honour Ukrainian journalists at conference in Bucha – photos
20:37
Pentagon reveals contents of US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: