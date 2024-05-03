Ukraine has right to use UK weapons to strike targets in Russia – UK Foreign Secretary

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron pledged £3 billion (US$3.74 billion) in annual military aid to Ukraine for "as long as it takes" on Thursday, 2 May, adding that London has not objected to the use of these weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

Source: Cameron in an interview with Reuters

Details: Cameron stated that Ukraine has the right to use the weapons provided by London to strike targets on Russian territory and that Kyiv should decide whether to do so.

Quote: "Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it's defending itself.

We will give three billion pounds every year for as long as is necessary. We've just really emptied all we can in terms of giving equipment.

Some of that (equipment) is actually arriving in Ukraine today, while I'm here."

More details: Cameron, UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016, who only came back to politics a few months ago, met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his second visit to Kyiv as Foreign Secretary.

The UK’s most senior diplomat welcomed the US Congress's allocation of the long-awaited $60 billion aid package, stating: "It's absolutely crucial, not just in terms of the weapons it will bring, but also the boost to morale that it will bring to people here in Ukraine."

However, Cameron did not directly answer a question about his opinion on how the potential re-election of Republican leader Donald Trump to the White House could affect US support for Ukraine, saying "it's not for us to decide who the Americans choose as their president – we will work with whoever that is,". He added that Ukraine's allies’ strategy should be to ensure Ukraine has the upper hand before the elections in the US in November.

