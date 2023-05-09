All Sections
Occupiers shell Chasiv Yar, killing man

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 19:07
Occupiers shell Chasiv Yar, killing man
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO, THE AFTERMATH OF THE BOMBARDMENT OF THE CITY OF CHASIV YAR ON 6 APRIL, 2023, GETTY IMAGES

A man has died due to Russian shelling of the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Serhii Chaus, head of the City Military Administration of Chasiv Yar, in a comment to Suspilne 

Details: Chaus did not specify when the shelling took place. 

He said that over the past week, about 20 people left the settlement, but on 9 May, no one was willing to evacuate. According to him, several doctors and nurses work in the city, and there is one pharmacy and three shops open. 

Earlier, Chaus reported that the occupying forces destroyed the bridge leading to the Skhidnyi neighbourhood, and driving there is no longer possible. There are still people who refused to evacuate even before the destruction.

According to him, on 9 May, they talked with some residents about leaving, but they did not volunteer to be evacuated.

Subjects: Donetsk region
