We are working on additional defence packages – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with its partners on provision of additional defence packages.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There is a new defence package from the United States. The total amount is US$ 1.2 billion. [That includes] Artillery, defence against missiles and drones of terrorists, [and] other things to strengthen our defenders.

Advertisement:

We are also working with other partners on additional defence packages – we are adding new opportunities for our soldiers."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden, US Congress and every American family for their continued support and "American strength that contributes to strength" of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





