We are working on additional defence packages – Zelenskyy

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 22:22
We are working on additional defence packages – Zelenskyy
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO MAY 9

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with its partners on provision of additional defence packages.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There is a new defence package from the United States. The total amount is US$ 1.2 billion. [That includes] Artillery, defence against missiles and drones of terrorists, [and] other things to strengthen our defenders.  

We are also working with other partners on additional defence packages – we are adding new opportunities for our soldiers." 

Details: Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden, US Congress and every American family for their continued support and "American strength that contributes to strength" of Ukraine.

