All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK Intelligence: Prigozhin's rhetoric could have lifted taboo on talk of Putin's replacement

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 09:58
UK Intelligence: Prigozhin's rhetoric could have lifted taboo on talk of Putin's replacement
Yevgeny Prigozhin

The UK Intelligence suggests that a series of critical statements made by Yevgeny Prigozhin,  the head of the Wagner PMC, has weakened the taboo in Russia on talks about replacing the president. 

Source: the UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence review of the Russian-Ukrainian war of 1 June, as European Pravda reports. 

The analysts drew attention to the words of Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin on NTV on 27 May, when he called for a new president to be elected in 2024 to normalise relations with Europe. 

They note that Nadezhdin has been a prominent critic of the war since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, but this is perhaps the first call for Putin's replacement to be made on a Russian state TV channel.

Advertisement:

"Over the past 15 months, the Russian Federation has imposed restrictions on freedom of speech unprecedented since the Soviet era. However, there is a realistic possibility that the recent harsh rhetoric of nationalist circles, such as the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has given opposition figures the courage to raise taboo topics," the text says. 

The previous review stated that Russia is increasingly losing the initiative in the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: