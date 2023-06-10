UK allocates £16 million to overcome aftermath of blowing up of Kakhovka dam

The UK government has announced an additional £16 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help deal with the aftermath of flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

Source: The UK government in a statement on Saturday, 10 June, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: The additional funds will be given on top of the existing commitment of £220 million announced last year.

Advertisement:

The UK government says the aid is intended to meet growing needs across Ukraine, including in areas affected by the dam breach in Nova Kakhovka.

The funding will be used to support humanitarian organisations working in the affected areas in the south of Kherson Oblast with equipment, shelter and basic necessities, as well as in areas affected by the fighting and in IDP communities.

This support will also help to respond to the ongoing impacts of flooding, including waterborne infectious diseases, loss of livelihoods and landmine risks.

There will be £10 million allocated to the Red Cross, £5 million to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and £1 million to the International Organisation for Migration.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the flooding has had an "untold impact" on over 32,000 people living in Kherson, as well as "thousands more in the surrounding area".

The UK will also provide lifeboats, water filters, and water pumps to help Ukraine's emergency services cope with the flooding. The equipment is expected to arrive in Ukraine next week.

Background: Earlier, Belgium decided to donate €3.5 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to the blowing up of the KHPP.

Many European Union countries and the United States provided humanitarian aid after Russia blew up the dam at the KHPP on the night of 6 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!