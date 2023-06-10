Scholz announces upcoming conversation with Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he plans to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone soon.

Source: Scholz at the Congress of Protestant churches in Nuremberg on Saturday, as reported by European Pravda with reference to the DPA agency.

Details: The chancellor noted that he spoke with Putin after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. "I intend to do it again in the near future," Scholz said.

He separately noted that a prerequisite for a just peace in Ukraine is Russia's withdrawal of its troops. "This is something that needs to be understood," said the head of the German government.

Among the audience listening to the chancellor, from time to time, there were shouts of "negotiations". In response, Scholz said: "Negotiations are normal. The question is who is negotiating with whom and about what."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told RIA Novosti that Putin has no plans to have a phone conversation with Scholz yet.

Scholz said in May that he was planning to one day speak again with Russian President Vladimir Putin without giving a timeline for when that might happen.

In February of this year, the Kremlin complained that Macron and Scholz had not called Putin for a long time.

