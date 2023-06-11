All Sections
France warns Iran due to drones delivery to Russia

European PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 12:11

French President Emmanuel Macron warned his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday about the consequences of delivery of drones to Russia.

Source: European Pravda, Reuters

Details: In a phone call, Macron called on Iran to "immediately cease" the support it is providing to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Macron also expressed concern about the trajectory of the Iranian nuclear program, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal.

The White House said on Friday that Russia appears to be deepening its defence cooperation with Iran and has obtained hundreds of kamikaze attack drones that it is using to strike Ukraine.

The White House also published a satellite image, which is the proof of the construction of a factory for the production of Iranian-made kamikaze drones in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

